You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares pulled under by property stocks; NZ up

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 3:45 PM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, dampened by a selloff in real estate stocks and top lenders including Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.1 per cent, or 6.999 points, to 5,713.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.5 per cent on Monday.

Real estate stocks accounted for more than half the losses on the index, with industrial property developer Goodman Group Pty Ltd falling 2.2 per cent to its lowest in more than a week, and shopping centre developer Westfield Corp dropping 2.1 per cent to post a near three-week closing low.

The selloff in real-estate stocks was probably linked to the Reserve Bank of Australia's September meeting minutes highlighting rising household debt, said Mathan Somasundaram, a market portfolio strategist with Blue Ocean Equities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Minutes of the meeting showed the central bank remained worried about rising household debt and a strong local dollar.

Growth in housing debt has outpaced incomes, a result that threatens economy-wide spending.

Among financial stocks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia retreated from a three-week high to close 0.5 per cent lower, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stayed afloat, ending up 0.1 per cent.

TPG Telecom trimmed some gains to end 5.2 per cent higher, at a two-week closing high, after full-year net profit climbed 9 per cent to beat analysts' forecasts.

Meanwhile, investors will also be watchful of a two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday where the US Federal Reserve is expected to take another step towards policy normalisation and announce plans to begin unwinding its US$4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. The Fed is seen holding interest rates steady after raising twice this year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 per cent, or 5.82 points, to finish the session at 7,764.53.

Synlait Milk led the gains, rising 5.5 per cent to a record close after its full-year net profit climbed 12 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening