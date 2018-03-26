You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares skid to over 5-month low on trade war anxiety; NZ down

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 2:16 PM

BP_ASX_260318_118.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at more than five-month low on Monday, after US stocks tumbled amid lingering fears a potential US trade war with China could hurt global growth and corporate earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 per cent, or 30.2 points, to 5,790.5, its lowest close since Oct 11, though the market had recovered a little from intraday losses as US stock futures pushed higher after a searing sell-off the previous week.

The Australian benchmark skidded about 2 per cent on Friday, and Wall Street also nosedived on that day with more than 1,000 points knocked off the Dow in two days as investors sought shelter from further losses.

Taking their cue from US financials, Australia's financials index slumped to its lowest close since November 2016, down 0.8 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banks, which accounted for most of the losses on the benchmark, have also been under pressure from a government- backed Royal Commission enquiry into misconduct by financial institutions.

The "Big Four" banks lost between 0.7 per cent and 1.1 per cent.

Material and consumer staple stocks also contributed to losses on the index.

The metals and mining index edged down 0.4 per cent on a slide in base metal and oil prices.

Chinese steel futures fell for a third straight session on Monday to their lowest in more than eight months, while oil prices reversed earlier gains, as concerns of a looming trade dispute between the United States and China weighed on global markets.

Index heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto slipped 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell nearly 1 per cent, or 82.95 points, to 8,432.41, a two-week closing low.

Consumer staples, telcoms and healthcare stocks led the losses on the index.

Spark New Zealand Ltd was the biggest drag, losing over 3 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

Mar 26, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory; STI down 0.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening