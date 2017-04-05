You are here
China, Hong Kong, Taiwan: Markets closed for holiday
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 10:37
[HONG KONG] Financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
AFP
