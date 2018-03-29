You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Defensives in the driving seat as shares shake off tech tremors

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 6:16 AM

2018-03-20T103216Z_612851903_RC14E78B7F00_RTRMADP_3_MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Defensive stocks won the day in European markets on Wednesday, driving regional benchmarks higher despite heavy losses in the technology sector amid concern over a regulatory crackdown.

The pan-regional Stoxx 600 index ended the day up 0.5 per cent, with consumer staples and healthcare stocks - labeled "defensive" due to their large dividends - driving the market.

Germany's DAX, which is heavier in industrials and autos stocks, was a laggard, down 0.3 per cent.

As tech stocks dropped, hit by concerns over a regulatory crackdown after allegation against Facebook of privacy breaches, investors reached for the defensive sectors typically favoured in times of market stress.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A fall in bond yields also helped defensive sectors outperform.

Europe's utilities index jumped 3.2 per cent, its best daily gain in 21 months.

Healthcare stocks gained 1.6 per cent, led by Shire , which soared 14 per cent on news Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical, was considering a bid for the UK company.

Consumer goods giants Nestle, Unilever and British American Tobacco were among the strongest single-stock boosts to the STOXX.

Tremors in tech stocks began in the US and spread to global markets. Europe's tech sector fell 1.8 per cent, hitting a near seven-week low, as the Nasdaq dropped with Amazon and Apple shares falling sharply.

Amazon fell 5 per cent after reports President Donald Trump was looking to target the company by changing its tax treatment.

Tech has been a key driver behind a global equity rally, and investors are concerned that an increase in regulation will spark a further sell-off.

"A recent stream of negative news has acted as a trigger for the sell-off in the US tech sector. But the underlying cause ... is extremely stretched valuation metrics that have generated a sizeable misalignment with fundamentals, mostly for the big technology stocks," said UniCredit in a note.

On a price-to-earnings basis, European and US technology stocks are valued around their highest level in more than a decade. European tech stocks have fallen 9.5 per cent from their peak a the end of 2017, but they remain among the best performers over the past year, up 2.5 per cent.

Top fallers among European tech stocks were chipmakers ams, ASML, STMicro and Infineon.

Ams fell 10.2 per cent, STMicro tumbled 5.9 per cent and Infineon dropped 4.8 per cent.

"As concerns semiconductors, the fear comes from the environment of bad news that is accumulating around the functioning and testing of autonomous vehicles," IG analyst Alexandre Baradez said.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp suspended self-driving car tests, a week after an Uber autonomous vehicle struck and killed a woman in Arizona.

Miners also suffered heavy losses as metal prices fell, weighed by a rising dollar.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
4 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
5 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

yaohui-pixgeneric-1703.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Transport

SIA upscales regional cabin products with US$350m investment

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel ringfenced graft penalty from dividends for FY17, says chairman

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening