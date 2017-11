[LONDON] European stock markets dipped at the start of trading after a downbeat session in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies dropped 0.4 per cent to 7,389.96 points from the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed almost 0.6 per cent to 12,943.49 points amid ongoing anxiety over political uncertainty in Germany.

The Paris CAC 40 weakened by 0.2 per cent to stand at 5,339.76 points.

AFP