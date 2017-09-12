You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Insurers lead shares higher as Irma, Korea worries ease

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 06:43

[MILAN] European shares closed higher on Monday as insurers benefitted from a drop in the estimated cost of Hurricane Irma and investors breathed a sigh of relief that North Korea celebrated its founding day without a major missile test.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1 per cent. The insurance index posted its best performance since April with a 2.1 per cent jump after Irma, which pounded heavily populated areas of central Florida over the weekend, gradually lost strength and was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Wall Street opened sharply higher, helping Europe during afternoon trading. "Insured losses (overall) are now expected to be less than many feared," Credit Suisse analysts said after the estimated insured loss in the United States resulting from Irma was cut to US$20 billion to US$40 billion.

Among top gainers were reinsurers Hannover Re, which jumped 5.3 per cent, while Beazley, Munich Re and Swiss Re rose by 4.1-4.3 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts at Baader Helvea upgraded Hannover Re to hold from sell, saying that following the stock's recent heavy losses the market had already priced in an extremely severe scenario.

Europe's insurance index has underperformed the broader market so far in 2017 and is still down 4.6 per cent from its year high, hit in early August.

Banks also benefited from the insurers' rally and rose 1.5 per cent across all major bourses. Banco Santander, Commerzbank, Unicredit, and Credit Agricole rose between 2.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent.

Elsewhere, pharma heavyweight AstraZeneca rose 2.1 per cent after two of its drugs tackling lung cancer delivered impressive clinical results on Saturday.

That helped the British group offset a big clinical trial setback in the disease in July that sent its shares down more than 15 per cent, its biggest daily loss ever.

In the same sector, however, Denmark's Lundbeck slumped 13.8 per cent, the leading faller in Europe, after the resignation of CEO Kåre Schultz.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

BT_20170912_UWELECTION12_3080960.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory

BT_20170912_UWTRANSPORT12_3080946.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Transport

Trials for cashless commutes to widen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening