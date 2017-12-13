You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: M&A "boom" dominates share trading as oil leads gains

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 6:27 AM

[LONDON] Mergers and acquisitions dominated European share trading on Tuesday, while strength in oil stocks after a pipeline shutdown helped lift a key regional benchmark index to five-week highs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.7 per cent to its highest level since Nov 9, while euro zone blue chip stocks rose 0.4 per cent, helped by a late drop in the euro.

Gemalto surged 34.6 per cent after French tech consultancy Atos tabled an all-cash bid valuing the Dutch cybersecurity company at 4.3 billion euros.

Gemalto shares, which have been dented by four profit warnings in a year, led gainers on the Stoxx on Tuesday and helped the tech sector bounce 1.7 per cent. Gemalto's shares ended at 45.6 euros - just below the bid price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gemalto has until Friday to review the unsolicited bid, which Atos hopes will boost its digital security credentials. Atos shares rose 7.1 per cent to the top of the CAC 40.

In other deal-driven moves, Unibail-Rodamco declined 4.1 per cent after the French commercial real estate group offered to buy shopping mall owner Westfield Corp for US$16 billion.

"Year ends with M&A boom on French market," wrote Kepler Cheuvreux analysts.

"While the acquisition of Gemalto is not the straightforward one we expected, Atos's management has a strong track record for turning around companies," they added.

Unibail's acquisition of Westfield would help it "finally" get US and UK exposure, Kepler said.

Oil stocks rallied after oil prices rose above US$65 a barrel for the first time since mid-2015 following a shutdown of the UK's biggest North Sea oil pipeline.

The oil and gas sector, which has been the worst-performing this year, jumped 1.6 per cent.

Dialog Semiconductor rose 4.6 per cent, with one trader pointing to a report that the company's chips were to be used in Huawei's Mate 10 Android smartphones.

Dialog's shares have plummeted this year due to concerns over its reliance on top customer Apple, which could in-source its power chip production.

"The power chip in Huawei is a fast charging solution, and it's a new play for (Dialog) as far as a new customer," said Lee Simpson, analyst at Stifel.

"But it's a difficult story to fully embrace given your 75 per cent customer is leaving the building," he added. Stifel downgraded Dialog to "hold" from "buy" earlier on Tuesday.

Genmab fell 6.2 per cent after it flagged 2018 expense growth of 40 to 50 per cent due to pipeline investments.

South African retailer Steinhoff meanwhile jumped 22.8 per cent, which still left its shares at around a quarter of their price before accounting irregularities emerged.

PostNL gained 4.4 per cent after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight", saying it offered attractive dividend prospects.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Fed rate hike expected; Singapore growth to stay intact

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore no longer among world's 20 priciest cities for expats

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening