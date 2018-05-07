You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares buoyed by Nestle

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 3:49 PM

file6zd4k31267d1g9ayhlv5.jpg
European shares were supported in early trading on Monday by some good earning updates and gains in Nestle after the Swiss-based food giant agreed a tie-up with Starbucks.

[MILAN] European shares were supported in early trading on Monday by some good earning updates and gains in Nestle after the Swiss-based food giant agreed a tie-up with Starbucks.

A 12 per cent drop in Air France on management turmoil and weakness among financials weighed, however, keeping the pan-European STOXX 600 index up only 0.1 per cent, while UK markets were closed for a public holiday, reducing activity.

Nestle rose 0.6 per cent after news it will pay US$7.15 billion as part of a global coffee alliance in which the food group is getting the rights to market Starbucks products around the world outside US coffee company's shops.

Air France fell 12 per cent after its CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Friday he would resign after staff rejected a pay deal, plunging the airline into turmoil amid a wave of strikes at its French brand that has cost the company 300 million euros(S$478.3 million).

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening