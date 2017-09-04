You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares fall as North Korea nuclear test causes broad sell-off

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 15:42

[MILAN] The risk-off mood sparked by a powerful North Korean nuclear test hit European shares on Monday, triggering a broad sell-off, while Novartis fell following the news that its CEO will step down.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index and euro zone blue chips both fell 0.5 per cent and the UK's FTSE slipped 0.2 per cent.

No sector in Europe was trading in positive territory while banks led the declines, down 0.9 per cent. North Korea said an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile was tested on Sunday, prompting the warning of a "massive" military response from the United States if it or its allies were threatened.

Fiat Chrysler was among top fallers, down 2.2 per cent after its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the car maker had not received any offer for the company nor was it working on any "big deal".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pharma heavyweight Novartis was down 0.7 per cent. The group said its chief executive Joseph Jimenez will retire in 2018, leaving to younger chief drug developer Vasant Narasimhan, 41, the task to run the company starting in February.

Novartis shares, which carry the third largest weigh on the MSCI Europe benchmark, have underperformed their sector over the last 10 years.

Among risers, precious metal miners Randgold and Fresnillo benefited from a flight to safe haven assets such as gold.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Rites of passage
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening