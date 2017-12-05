You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares steady as tech-financials rotation continues

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 4:51 PM

BP_Europe_051217_75.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares see-sawed on Tuesday with sectors strongly diverging as a rotation from tech stocks into financials, bolstered by the US tax bill, gathered pace.

Eurozone blue chips, fresh from their best day in five months, held steady, while the broader euro zone index edged up 0.1 per cent as strength in banking and consumer stocks outweighed weak tech and mining sectors.

Germany's industrials and autos-heavy DAX outperformed peers, up 0.1 per cent, while Italy's FTSE MIB was buoyed by banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit .

Euro zone banks maintained positive momentum after their best gains in two months on Monday, up 0.3 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Societe Generale and BNP Paribas were among the biggest boosts to France's CAC 40.

Following the pattern in Wall Street and Asian trading overnight, chipmakers led the tech sector down as investors switched from highly valued tech stocks into financials.

Chipmaker Ams was among the biggest fallers, down 2.4 per cent. It's by far the best-performing European stock this year, up 213 per cent.

Ams peer and iPhone supplier Dialog Semiconductor, which sank 24 per cent on fears crucial customer Apple could in-source its chip production, bucked the tech trend, recovering slightly to trade up 1.7 per cent.

Miners were the worst-performing as metals prices slipped, shrugging off positive Chinese services data as investors took profits.

Retailers were set for a rare positive day, the best-performing sector after Goldman Sachs upgraded UK supermarket Tesco to a "buy", boosting its shares by 3 per cent.

Provident Financial sank 15 per cent in early deals after UK regulator FCA opened an investigation into its Moneybarn unit.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening