You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shire takeover, bid for Virgin Money enliven UK stocks

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 6:27 AM

2018-04-03T162558Z_164618681_RC1131AF78B0_RTRMADP_3_EUROPE-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] Dealmaking dominated activity in UK stocks, with gains in Shire and Virgin Money, although the FTSE 100 index held steady after a public holiday and ended flat at 7,565.75 points.

A weaker pound had encouraged some earlier gains in the blue chip index, while mid caps closed 0.9 per cent higher and analysts at Accendo Markets said the market would remain supported by sterling's relative weakness to the dollar.

Meanwhile, M&A activity prompted sizeable moves among individual stocks, with Shire the top FTSE gainer, up 4.6 per cent at 4,034.50 pence, after Japan's Takeda agreed on Tuesday to buy the rare disease specialist for 45.3 billion pounds, raising the amount of cash in its bid to secure a recommendation.

Shire traded below the agreed 4,817 pence price, reflecting that the deal would only be completed next year, traders said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We expect Shire shares to... trade at a relatively wide 10-15 per cent spread to the offer given close is not anticipated until the first half of 2019," Jefferies analysts said in a note, adding the offer price was reasonable.

Deals stirred up British mid cap trading too, after Virgin Money said that it received an 1.6 billion pound all-stock takeover offer from rival CYBG, sending its shares up nearly 10 per cent. CYBG, which owns Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, also rose, by 1.1 per cent.

Shares in other mid-sized lenders Metro Bank and Onesavings Bank were lifted by the sign of long-awaited consolidation among Britain's so-called challenger banks.

However, shares in Sky fell 1.6 per cent after US cable operator Comcast formally notified the European Commission of its intention to bid for Britain's pay-TV group, a source told Reuters.

Firstgroup was the biggest mid cap faller, down more than 12 per cent after US private equity firm Apollo Global Management withdrew its interest to buy the Bus and rail operator.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening