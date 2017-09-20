You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets dip before Fed

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 3:53 PM

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets eased at the start of trading on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve prepared to announce an end to its post-financial crisis economic stimulus programme.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped a few points to open at 7,272.35 points, compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.1 per cent to 12,550.92 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 per cent to 5,230.51.

Among individual shares, German heavy industry giant ThyssenKrupp jumped 5 per cent to 26.50 euros after it agreed with Indian group Tata to merge their steel operations in Europe.

The new group will take second place in the market behind ArcelorMittal, whose shares were up one per cent at 22.6 euros in early deals.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17618480.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Transport

Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening