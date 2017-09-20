Europe: Stock markets dip before Fed

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets eased at the start of trading on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve prepared to announce an end to its post-financial crisis economic stimulus programme.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped a few points to open at 7,272.35 points, compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.1 per cent to 12,550.92 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 per cent to 5,230.51.

Among individual shares, German heavy industry giant ThyssenKrupp jumped 5 per cent to 26.50 euros after it agreed with Indian group Tata to merge their steel operations in Europe.

The new group will take second place in the market behind ArcelorMittal, whose shares were up one per cent at 22.6 euros in early deals.

