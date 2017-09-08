Europe: Stock markets fall at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets fell at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.2 per cent at 7,380.60 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.3 per cent to 12,261.81 points and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.3 per cent to 5,099.31 compared with the close on Thursday.

AFP