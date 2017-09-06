Europe: Stock markets fall further at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets fell at the start of trading Wednesday, extending the losses seen earlier this week on tensions over North Korea.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 per cent to 7,345.81 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.4 per cent to 12,071.90 points and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.6 per cent to 5,054.32 on the eve of the European Central Bank's regular policy meeting.

AFP