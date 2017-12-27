Europe: Stock markets push higher at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets pushed higher at the start of trading on Wednesday following an extended holiday break.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 per cent to 7,603.10 points after several moments of trading, about 11 points short of its all time high.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.4 per cent to 13,121.44 and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.3 per cent to 5,378.10.

AFP