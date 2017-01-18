Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets recovered at the start of trading Wednesday, with London's FTSE 100 up 0.5 per cent to 7,256.31 points after falling sharply the previous session.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew 0.5 per cent to 11,592.12 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 4,874.31 compared with the close on Tuesday.

The FTSE had closed down 1.5 per cent Tuesday as the pound shot higher after British Prime Minister Theresa May fleshed out her plans for Brexit.

A stronger pound weighs on the share prices of multi-nationals trading on the FTSE.

AFP