Europe: Stock markets rise at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Thursday following gains in Tokyo and on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 per cent to 7,380.91 points compared with the close on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.8 per cent to 12,098.57 points and the CAC 40 in Paris was 0.5 per cent higher at 5,083.12, despite sharp losses for French supermarket group Carrefour.

Carrefour's share price slumped around 12 per cent at the open after the group published disappointing results for the first half and warned of drop in earnings for the whole year.

