Europe: Stock markets rise at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Monday following a rally in Tokyo, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 per cent at 7,413.13 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.6 per cent to 12,381.52 points and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6 per cent to 5,145.78 compared with the close on Friday.

AFP