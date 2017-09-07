Europe: Stock markets rise at open, before ECB

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Thursday awaiting the ECB's regular policy meeting.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.6 per cent to 12,284.14 points and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.3 per cent to 5,118.84.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 per cent to 7,365.40 points compared with the close on Wednesday.

The European Central bank will drop hints and play for time at its meeting Thursday, analysts predict, saving a big announcement on ending its easy-money policy for October as it strives to balance conflicting pressures.

AFP