You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets stable at open

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 3:35 PM

2018-04-03T162558Z_164618681_RC1131AF78B0_RTRMADP_3_EUROPE-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following a recovery on Wall Street and in Tokyo.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index inched up 0.1 per cent to 7,034.93 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 12,000.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 per cent to 5,155.47.

European indices had slid on Tuesday on trade war fears but Wall Street stocks bounced back from the prior session's rout as tech shares gained.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Tokyo stocks inched higher supported by Wall Street's overnight rebound and a weaker yen - and despite a ratcheting-up of rhetoric over US-China trade tariffs.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

coe.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Transport

COEs end mostly lower

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX hires bond veteran Mark Leahy to head fixed income

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening