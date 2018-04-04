Europe: Stock markets stable at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following a recovery on Wall Street and in Tokyo.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index inched up 0.1 per cent to 7,034.93 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 12,000.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 per cent to 5,155.47.

European indices had slid on Tuesday on trade war fears but Wall Street stocks bounced back from the prior session's rout as tech shares gained.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Tokyo stocks inched higher supported by Wall Street's overnight rebound and a weaker yen - and despite a ratcheting-up of rhetoric over US-China trade tariffs.

AFP