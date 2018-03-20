Europe: Stocks advance at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets rose in opening deals on Tuesday but investors remain on edge ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was up 0.4 per cent to reach 7,071.68 points.

In the eurozone meanwhile, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also added 0.4 per cent to 12,261.19 points, while the Paris CAC 40 increased by almost 0.2 per cent to 5,232.12 compared with Monday's closing level.

AFP