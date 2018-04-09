You are here

Europe: Stocks advance at open

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 4:06 PM

Europe's major stock markets advanced in opening deals on Monday as investors tracked worries of a looming trade war between China and the United States.
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies added 0.2 per cent to 7,198.22 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed almost 0.6 per cent to 12,311.02 points, and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.2 per cent to 5,271 compared with Friday's closing level.

Asian markets also rose as fears about a potentially catastrophic trade war were tempered by hopes China and the United States will be able to hammer out an agreement.

