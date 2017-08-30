You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 15:43

[LONDON] Investors piled back into European stocks on Wednesday, boosting indexes higher in a relief rally after geopolitical concerns caused a sharp dip across equity markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.6 per cent, recovering nearly all the ground lost in the previous session when North Korea's missile launch sparked a sell-off.

Euro zone stocks and blue-chips rose in line.

Banking stocks, which had led the risk-averse move lower on Tuesday, were the strongest performers, up 0.9 per cent, helping Italy's bank-heavy index outperform.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors' focus turned back to encouraging earnings news on Wednesday, driving gains across all sectors.

Though European stocks have seen some sharp moves in recent weeks, punctuating an unusually calm year, sell-offs have tended to fizzle out as shares are supported by global investors' continued confidence in the region's economic growth and relatively cheap valuations compared to the U.S. market.

Earnings growth also provided support. With the majority of company reports through, Thomson Reuters data estimated earnings growth for the STOXX 600 at 16 per cent year-on-year for the second quarter.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G-20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

phones 17617772.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

MRT train 19141099.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

Aug 30, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koda, ISOTeam, ASL Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening