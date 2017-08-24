You are here

Europe: Stocks dip at open

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 15:51

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets eased at the start of trading Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.2 per cent at 7,368.43 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 5,125.03 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was flat at 12,227.23 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

