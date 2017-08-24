Europe: Stocks dip at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets eased at the start of trading Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.2 per cent at 7,368.43 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 5,125.03 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was flat at 12,227.23 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

AFP