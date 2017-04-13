Europe: Stocks slip at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets dipped about 0.2 per cent in opening trade Thursday in subdued deals before the long Easter holiday weekend.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index drifted lower to 7,334.22 points compared with Wednesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 declined to 12,137.57 points while the Paris CAC 40 nudged downwards to 5,090.48.

Asian markets were mostly weaker Thursday, as the dollar retreated following comments by US President Donald Trump expressing concern about a strong greenback.

Geopolitical tensions also continued to weigh on investor sentiment, as ties between the US and Russia turn increasingly frosty over Moscow's backing for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

AFP