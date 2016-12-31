You are here

Europe: Stocks slip on last trading day of 2016

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 16:28

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] European stocks drifted lower in opening trade on Friday with sentiment subdued on the final trading day of 2016, after London struck another record closing peak.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies shed almost 0.2 per cent to 7,108.40 points, having finished Thursday at an all-time pinnacle of 7,120.26.

In the eurozone on Friday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 declined by nearly 0.1 per cent to 11,443.31.

The CAC 40 index in Paris nudged marginally lower to stand at 4,837.68 points compared with Thursday's closing level.

The London market will close at 1230 GMT on Friday in shortened holiday trade. Frankfurt and Paris however remain open as normal.

AFP

