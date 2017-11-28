You are here

Home > Stocks

Financials, commodities weigh on Australia shares; NZ lower

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 3:03 PM

BP_asx_281117_38.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended a touch lower on Tuesday as gains in utilities and consumer staples were offset by a dip in financials and commodity-related stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.07 per cent or 4.473 points to 5984.3 at the close of trade.

The utilities sector was the best performer on the mainboard, with its biggest constituents AGL Energy and Origin Energy leading the gains, up 1.2 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

Origin posted its sixth straight session of gains, hitting an over two-year high earlier in the day, after the company said it is targeting cost reductions at its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) liquefied natural gas project in a bid to lower its debt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Origin also reaffirmed its full-year 2018 earnings guidance.

Gains in the consumer sector was led by retailing giants Woolworths Ltd and Wesfarmers Ltd which rose 1.9 per cent and one per cent, respectively.

Financial stocks were the biggest drag on the benchmark, with Westpac Banking Corp leading losses to fall to its lowest in over two months, losing 0.9 per cent.

Rivals National Australia Bank and ANZ slipped 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Mining major BHP was the biggest loser on the benchmark, falling 2 per cent, after as Chinese iron ore futures pulled back after eight days of gains.

Mining index heavyweights Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slipped 0.8 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

Telecommunications services sector added to the losses, led by a dip in Telstra Corp which fell as much as 3.5 per cent, its lowest in over 5-1/2-years.

"I think the stock is falling due to two reasons. There has been news in the past few days that NBN has delayed the rollout of part of Telstra services. Also, the stock has been under pressure generally from the past few months," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Telstra on Monday noted an announcement from Australia's National Broadband Network Co that it would cease sales on hybrid fibre co-axial (HFC) technology for six to nine months from Dec 11.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.4 per cent lower, or 34.61 points, at at 8,141.49, after hitting a record earlier in the session.

Utilities and material stocks were the biggest drags on the main index, which saw broad-based losses.

Mercury NZ Ltd and Fletcher Building Ltd were the biggest decliners on the benchmark, sliding 2.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

collage28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore CEO Lee Ark Boon to step down on Dec 31

Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Giant block trade made in coal miner Geo Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening