You are here

Home > Stocks

Financials take Australia shares higher; NZ down

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 3:25 PM

2018-02-09T023503Z_844923038_RC13D7461290_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday, with bank stocks leading gains on a positive turn in global sentiment as fears of an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies abated.

Investors were more optimistic the US-China trade spat would simmer down after the United States expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution following China's counterpunch to slap tariffs on US imports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5 per cent, or 27.4 points, higher at 5,788.8. The benchmark had closed up 0.2 per cent on Wednesday.

The "Big Four" banks were the biggest boost on the benchmark and ended up more than 1 per cent each, followed by healthcare stock CSL Ltd adding 0.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Treasury Wine Estates was up 1.8 per cent, while conglomerate Wesfarmers climbed 0.8 per cent.

On the other hand, iron ore and steel miners corked gains as BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals and Bluescope Steel fell between 0.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent. Iron ore and steel on the Dalian commodities exchange were lower on Wednesday before closing for a two-day holiday.

Shares of MG Unit Trust, the funding vehicle of Murray Goulburn dairy cooperative, ended 0.5 per cent lower after Murray's shareholders voted in favour of the US$1 billion takeover by Canadian cheesemaker Saputo Inc.

The deal, which is pending foreign investment board approval, would make Saputo the biggest diary processor in Australia, rivalling New Zealand's Fonterra . Fonterra Shareholders' Fund finished the session 3.2 per cent lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 per cent, or 34.09 points, to 8,363.99 after having logged two straight days of gains.

Spark New Zealand weighed on the index the most, while Sky Network Television was the worst performer on the index, down 2.1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
4 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nm-resale-0204.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX

Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

AEM added S$77m of orders over two months, now has S$192m for 2018 delivery

Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI initiates coverage on MindChamps with 'buy'

Apr 5, 2018
Technology

Information of over 65,000 S'pore Facebook users may have been improperly shared

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening