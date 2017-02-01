You are here

HK: Stocks ease after long holiday, Trump policies pressure

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 16:36

10_40671891 - 25_11_2016 - HONG KONG-CHINA-MARKET-STOCKS-REGULATION.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday as traders returned from a long holiday and caught up to losses in overseas markets amid growing worries over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Hang Seng index trimmed earlier losses and ended 0.18 per cent down at 23,318.39 points in the first day of trading since Friday. The China Enterprises Index fell 0.48 per cent, to 9,756.61 points.

Equity markets across the region were subdued as investors fretted over Mr Trump's protectionist stances and immigration curbs.

Pressure from Mr Trump's comments were partially offset by strong China manufacturing data.

China's manufacturing sector grew slightly faster than expected in January as the world's second-largest economy continued to benefit from record bank lending and a construction boom.

Consumer staples Want Want China Holdings Ltd, which rose 11.6 per cent last week, led the slide in the main index falling 3.1 per cent. PetroChina Co Ltd and Kunlun Energy Co Ltd fell 1.5 per cent.

Macau gaming stocks fell after the world's biggest casino hub posted a slower than expected 3.1 per cent rise in gambling revenue in January.

SJM Holdings Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd led the slide, falling 2.7 per cent. Sands China Ltd slid 2.2 per cent. Wynn Macau Ltd and MGM China Holdings Ltd fell more than 1 percent.

China's markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trade on Friday.

REUTERS

