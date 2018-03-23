You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks dive on US-China trade war fears

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 4:27 PM

Walden_hongkongStocks_230318.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong and Chinese share markets slumped on Friday as tit-for-tat threats between the United States and China raised fears of a damaging trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.45 per cent, or 761.76 points, to end at 30,309.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 3.39 per cent lower, or 110.72 points, at 3,152.76 on turnover of 293.4 billion yuan (S$61.1 billion). It lost 3.58 per cent over the week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 4.49 per cent, or 82.99 points, to 1,766.61 on turnover of 341.9 billion yuan. It lost 5.18 per cent in the week.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
5 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares close 1.94% lower on Friday

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia: shares close lower on Friday

Walden_1_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Some Chinese stocks are doing well out of this US trade war

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening