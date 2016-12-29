Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks edge down in early trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks drifted lower in early trade Wednesday as investors returned after a four-day holiday weekend. The Hang Seng Index was marginally lower, dipping 0.1 per cent, or 21.37 points, to 21,553.39 soon after opening.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.03 per cent, or 0.89 points, to 3,113.77. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.06 per cent, or 1.26 points, to 1,978.47.

AFP