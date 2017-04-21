Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks end down after late selling

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower Friday, doing a U-turn in the final hours after spending most of the day in positive territory on the back of a rally in New York.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.06 per cent, or 14.96 points, to 24,042.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.05 points to 3,173.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.44 per cent, or 8.55 points, to 1,920.23.

AFP