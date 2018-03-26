Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks fall at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dipped at the open of trade Monday, extending last week's sell-off on fears that China and the United States are heading for a painful trade war.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 42.22 points, to 30,267.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.12 per cent, or 35.44 points, to 3,117.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.37 per cent, or 24.17 points, to 1,742.44.

AFP