Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 10:30 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai shares extended losses in the first few minutes of Tuesday following a weak lead from Wall Street, with Chinese investors worried about a government crackdown on speculative trading.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.55 per cent, or 164.37 points, to 29,521.82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.33 per cent, or 11.00 points, to 3,311.23 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.14 per cent, or 2.63 points, to 1,890.19.

AFP

