Hong Kong shares begin week with a rise

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:00

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose in opening trade Monday following a pick-up in US markets but investors remain on edge as they wait for new US President Donald Trump to provide details on his economic plans.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 per cent, or 122.81 points, to 23,008.72.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.07 per cent, or 2.28 points, to 3,125.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.12 per cent, or 2.31 points, to 1,888.09.

AFP

