Hong Kong: Shares close down on lingering N. Korea fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks reversed morning gains to end with another loss as concerns over the North Korea nuclear crisis dampened a positive lead from Wall Street and Donald Trump's deal to avert a US government shutdown.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.33 per cent, or 90.84 points, to close at 27,522.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.59 per cent, or 19.89 points, to 3,365.50 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.34 per cent, or 6.79 points, to 1,972.74.

