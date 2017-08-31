Hong Kong: Shares end down on profit-taking

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended in the red Thursday as profit-taking overshadowed a positive lead from Wall Street and forecast-beating US economic results.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.44 per cent, or 124.31 points, to close at 27,970.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.08 per cent, or 2.82 points, at 3,360.81 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.31 per cent, or 6.04 points, to 1,944.94.

AFP