You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end flat

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 4:37 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended Thursday little changed, as strength in financial and consumer stocks countered a slump in the resources sector triggered by a stronger dollar amid revived expectations of another US rate increase later this year.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 per cent, to 28,110.33 points, while the China Enterprises Index rose 0.2 per cent at 11,198.32 points.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would start to shrink its massive balance sheet next month and signalled one more rate hike later this year. For months, markets had been steadily dialling back expectations of a third rise in 2017.

The hawkish tone bolstered the dollar, but hit commodity prices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Resources shares suffered as a consequence, with an index tracking the sector slumping roughly 2 per cent.

But investors got some solace from strength in banking shares, which are expected to benefit from rising interest rates.

In an apparent effort to warn the markets against potential risks, Hong Kong's de facto central bank said on Thursday the Fed's tightening plan may lead to capital outflows from the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) acting chief executive Eddie Yue said that the Hong Kong dollar will likely weaken, as "the gap between Hong Kong and the US interest rate continues to widen," potentially triggering a capital outflow.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

fa-gic-20170920.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-backed JV to buy Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for US$909.1m

Sep 21, 2017
Stocks

Tat Hong says in ongoing talks on potential transactions, appoints adviser

Sep 21, 2017
Transport

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project

Tencent.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Technology

Tencent enters old-school finance with stake in China's CICC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening