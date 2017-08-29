Hong Kong: Shares end lower after missile test

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished in the red on Tuesday following five straight gains, with traders spooked as North Korea's latest missile test fuelled fresh geopolitical tensions.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.35 per cent, or 98.28 points, to close at 27,765.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.08 per cent higher, or 2.58 points, at 3,365.23 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.24 per cent, or 4.70 points, to close at 1,932.06.

AFP