Hong Kong: Shares end week on a low

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:45

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week with another loss Friday as early gains were wiped out by profit-taking following a recent rally, with traders looking ahead to the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.06 per cent, or 17.14 points, to close at 27,953.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.19 per cent, or 6.31 points, to 3,367.12 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.59 per cent, or 11.41 points, to 1,956.35.

AFP

