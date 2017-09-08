You are here

Hong Kong: Shares end week with gains

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 16:37

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a volatile week with some healthy gains on Friday as bargain-buyers moved in, but traders remain on edge over the North Korea nuclear crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.53 per cent, or 145.55 points, to close at 27,668.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.26 points to 3,365.24 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.16 per cent, or 3.13 points, to 1,975.87.

AFP

sentifi.com

