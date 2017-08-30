You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares rally after previous day's losses

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:37

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied again Wednesday, jumping more than one percent as they rebounded from the previous day's losses that were fuelled by North Korea's missile test over Japan.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.19 per cent, or 329.60 points, to close at 28,094.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 per cent, or 1.60 points, to 3,363.63 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.35 per cent, or 6.84 points, to 1,938.90.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G-20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

phones 17617772.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

MRT train 19141099.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

Aug 30, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koda, ISOTeam, ASL Marine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening