Hong Kong: Shares rally after previous day's losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied again Wednesday, jumping more than one percent as they rebounded from the previous day's losses that were fuelled by North Korea's missile test over Japan.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.19 per cent, or 329.60 points, to close at 28,094.61.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 per cent, or 1.60 points, to 3,363.63 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.35 per cent, or 6.84 points, to 1,938.90.
AFP
