Hong Kong: Shares rise for fourth-straight day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one per cent Friday, extending a rally to four straight days with energy firms lifted following a surge in PetroChina's profit and its promise to distribute it all to shareholders.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.20 per cent, or 329.56 points, to close at 27,848.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.83 per cent, or 60.01 points, to 3,331.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 1.04 per cent, or 19.65 points, to 1,910.13.

AFP