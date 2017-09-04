Hong Kong: Shares tumble after North Korea nuclear test

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished deep in the red on Monday, in line with a sell-off across Asia as North Korea's nuclear test at the weekend ratcheted up tensions with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.76 per cent, or 212.90 points, to close at 27,740.26.

However the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.37 per cent, or 12.46 points, to 3,379.58 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.60 per cent, or 11.77 points, to 1,968.12.

AFP