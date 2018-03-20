Hong Kong: Stocks bounce back to end higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks reversed early losses to end Tuesday in positive territory but investors remain cautious ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.11 per cent, or 36.17 points, to end at 31,549.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.35 per cent, or 11.39 points, to 3,290.64, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.23 per cent, or 4.28 points, to 1,872.33.

AFP