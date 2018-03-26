Hong Kong: Stocks bounce back to end higher

Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, chipping away at last week's sharp losses but traders continue to fret over a possible trade war as US President Donald Trump presses on with his protectionist agenda.

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, chipping away at last week's sharp losses but traders continue to fret over a possible trade war as US President Donald Trump presses on with his protectionist agenda.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.79 per cent, or 239.48 points, to end at 30,548.77.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.60 per cent, or 19.04 points, to 3,133.72 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.34 per cent, or 23.74 points, to 1,790.35.

AFP