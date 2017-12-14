Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks pushed ahead with gains at the open of trade on Thursday as investors took their cue from another Wall Street record after an upbeat assessment of the US economy by the Federal Reserve.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.29 per cent, or 85.92 points, to 29,308.02.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.11 points to 3,302.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 1.07 points to 1,914.70.
AFP
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo