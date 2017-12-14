Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks pushed ahead with gains at the open of trade on Thursday as investors took their cue from another Wall Street record after an upbeat assessment of the US economy by the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.29 per cent, or 85.92 points, to 29,308.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.11 points to 3,302.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 1.07 points to 1,914.70.

AFP