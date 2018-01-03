Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong traders pressed on with their rally at the start of play on Wednesday, pushing the benchmark index to levels not seen since late 2007, tracking a record on Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.47 per cent, or 143.42 points, to 30,658.73.
But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally down, dipping 0.59 points to 3,347.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching 0.16 points lower to 1,919.04.
AFP
