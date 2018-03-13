Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks built on recent gains to rally again at the open on Monday following a positive US jobs report that eased concerns about rising interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.74 per cent, or 540.09 points, to 31,536.30.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.36 per cent, or 12.04 points, to 3,319.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 0.53 per cent, or 9.96 points, to 1,895.34.

AFP