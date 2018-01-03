Hong Kong: Stocks chalk up seventh day of gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose for a seventh successive day on Wednesday, extending an Asia-wide rally at the start of the year and following another record close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 per cent, or 45.64 points, to close at 30,560.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62 per cent, or 20.78 points, to 3,369.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.77 per cent, or 14.80 points, to 1,934.00.

AFP